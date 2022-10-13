Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 60,790 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

