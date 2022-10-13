Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.