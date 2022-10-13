Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

