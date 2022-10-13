Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 200,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $349,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.