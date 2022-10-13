V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $192,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,076,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.