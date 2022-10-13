V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

