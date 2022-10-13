Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 347 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 16,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in MSCI by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.24 and a 200-day moving average of $446.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.38.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

