Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 188 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
AON Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:AON opened at $273.87 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.71.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
