Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.41.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.