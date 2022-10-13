Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of IP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

