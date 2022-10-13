Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 221 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $262.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $261.03 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

