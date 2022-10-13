Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.