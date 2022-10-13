Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.