Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.