Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

