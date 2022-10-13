Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NYSE:NVS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

