Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

