Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.20 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

