iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $129.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

