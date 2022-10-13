Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

