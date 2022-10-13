V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

