V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNMC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
