V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,231,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

