4,152 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,548,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

