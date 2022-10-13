Versor Investments LP Has $704,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,625,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after buying an additional 231,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

