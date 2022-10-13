V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.28.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

