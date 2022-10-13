V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

NYSE DD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

