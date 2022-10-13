V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cloudflare stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

