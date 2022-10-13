10,204 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $126,920,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.