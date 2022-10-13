V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,794,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,963,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $291.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.06 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

