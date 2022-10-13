V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $154.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

