V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

