Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

