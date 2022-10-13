V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.2 %

BUFR stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

