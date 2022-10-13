V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

