Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,698 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.81.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

