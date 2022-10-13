V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

