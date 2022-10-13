13,864 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

