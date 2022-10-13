First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $145.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

