Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 452,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after buying an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

