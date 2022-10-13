Versor Investments LP Takes $676,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

