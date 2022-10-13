V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

