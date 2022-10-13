Versor Investments LP Makes New $676,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile



Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

