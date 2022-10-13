3,892 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

