V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

