Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 10,692 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

