Versor Investments LP Acquires 9,313 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.89. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

