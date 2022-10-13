V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.