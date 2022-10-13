V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

