Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

