Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,100 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Shares of SCHL stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.04. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
